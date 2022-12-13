Smooth Love Potion Price Hits $0.0025 on Exchanges (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $106.85 million and approximately $8.56 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Smooth Love Potion alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00511166 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $893.55 or 0.05026862 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,383.64 or 0.30286835 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,668,658,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,668,658,386 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smooth Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smooth Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.