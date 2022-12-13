Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Up 219.5% in November

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 219.5% from the November 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($35.79) to €37.00 ($38.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €42.30 ($44.53) to €40.00 ($42.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.91.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance

SCGLY traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 36,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,537. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.45.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 7.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

