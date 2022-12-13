SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Stock Price Up 1.2%

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) shares rose 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.09 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 9,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 6,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 7.43% of SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.