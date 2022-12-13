Somerset Trust Co Acquires 1,291 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,023 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.01. 465,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,472,484. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $52.10. The firm has a market cap of $160.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Atlantic Securities lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.87.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.