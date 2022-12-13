Somerset Trust Co Acquires 130 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.35.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $361.63. The stock had a trading volume of 38,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,804. The company has a market cap of $347.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $325.78 and a 200 day moving average of $329.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

