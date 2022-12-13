Somerset Trust Co Acquires 430 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 12,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 330,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,945,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,425,000 after purchasing an additional 32,956 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.12.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.15. 193,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,106,795. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,301 shares of company stock worth $2,368,658. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

