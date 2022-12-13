Somerset Trust Co Has $4.36 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 2.0% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Medtronic Price Performance

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $80.39. The company had a trading volume of 92,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,908,005. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.46. The company has a market cap of $106.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.83 and a 52-week high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

