Somerset Trust Co Has $6.34 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Somerset Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 3.0% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $4,213,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $908,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,216,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 32,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 3.3 %

LOW stock traded up $6.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,279. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.40.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $260.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.79.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.