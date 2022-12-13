Somerset Trust Co Raises Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,224. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.83.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.09.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

