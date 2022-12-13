SOMESING Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.29 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. During the last week, SOMESING has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $42.98 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING token can currently be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SOMESING

SOMESING launched on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,717,369,974 tokens. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io.

Buying and Selling SOMESING

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

