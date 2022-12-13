SOMESING (SSX) Price Tops $0.0154 on Major Exchanges

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 13th. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $41.92 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING token can now be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,717,369,974 tokens. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

