SOS (NYSE:SOS) Trading Up 2.1%

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Rating) was up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 38,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 238,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

SOS Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in SOS by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,130,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 344,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SOS by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 167,272 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SOS by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 91,536 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SOS by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 37,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SOS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as Information Today and E-commerce Today, as well as 10086 hot-line and promotional center for Guangdong Bank of Development.

