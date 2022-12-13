Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Source Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSE SOR traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.44. 6,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,190. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.30. Source Capital has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85.

In other news, Director Mark L. Lipson acquired 1,400 shares of Source Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,095.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 19.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 12.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

