Source Capital, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:SOR)

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Source Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years.

Source Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

SOR traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $37.44. 6,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,190. Source Capital has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Mark L. Lipson bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.64 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,095.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Source Capital by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Source Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Source Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Source Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Source Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Featured Articles

