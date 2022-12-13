Sourceless (STR) Price Tops $0.0066 on Exchanges

Sourceless (STR) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 13th. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $137.85 million and $58.44 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00012887 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00034888 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00042677 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005608 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00020472 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00241268 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Sourceless

STR is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00656644 USD and is up 1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $612.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

