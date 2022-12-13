SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $618,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 595.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 31.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $345.77. 88,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,584,721. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.52.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

