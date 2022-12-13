SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of DIA stock traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $345.77. 88,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,584,721. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $369.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $324.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.52.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

