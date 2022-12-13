SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Acute Investment Advisory LLC

Acute Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,990 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 1.3% of Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $17,977,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,483,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Marin grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 88.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $35.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.58. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $41.14.

