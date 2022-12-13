SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Fiduciary Planning LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Fiduciary Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,625 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $7,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 323.6% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 42,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 100,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.00. The company had a trading volume of 157,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,008,646. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

