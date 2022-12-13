Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Special Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.99. 1,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,534. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36. Special Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $16.08.

Special Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th.

Institutional Trading of Special Opportunities Fund

About Special Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 42,067 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 1,397.2% during the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 333,873 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 311,573 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 158.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

