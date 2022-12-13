Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Special Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Special Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.99. 1,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,534. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36. Special Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $16.08.
Special Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th.
Institutional Trading of Special Opportunities Fund
About Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
