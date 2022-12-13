Spell Token (SPELL) Hits Market Capitalization of $67.33 Million

Spell Token (SPELL) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 13th. Spell Token has a total market capitalization of $67.33 million and approximately $13.39 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spell Token has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Spell Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.19 or 0.00516338 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $900.97 or 0.05046309 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,462.14 or 0.30593279 BTC.

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Spell Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spell Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spell Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

