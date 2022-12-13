Stifel Nicolaus Raises Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $222.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $181.00 to $222.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equifax from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.50.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $198.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.49. Equifax has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.08%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,904.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $2,482,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,002.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,904.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968 over the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

