Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of InMode Call Options (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 8,305 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 113% compared to the average volume of 3,906 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,743 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $930,000. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Stock Up 2.6 %

INMD stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,786,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,357. InMode has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $73.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 2.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). InMode had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 40.93%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that InMode will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

