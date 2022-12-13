Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cognizant Technology Solutions Call Options (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,701 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 70% compared to the typical volume of 1,593 call options.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 439,887 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $39,445,000 after buying an additional 86,176 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 41.1% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.18. 209,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,648,210. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day moving average of $64.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.16.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

