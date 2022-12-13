Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Short Interest Down 46.7% in November

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 796,300 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the November 15th total of 1,494,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 94.8 days.

Stockland Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:STKAF opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. Stockland has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $3.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Stockland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

About Stockland

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups – owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

