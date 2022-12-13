StockNews.com Downgrades Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.86.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

FRT stock opened at $107.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.20 and a 200-day moving average of $101.59. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.