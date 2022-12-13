StockNews.com Downgrades St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

St. Joe Stock Performance

Shares of St. Joe stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.24. St. Joe has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.45.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On St. Joe

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 609,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,538,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 28,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About St. Joe

(Get Rating)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.