StockNews.com Upgrades LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a sell rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.00.

NYSE LYB opened at $82.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,314,000 after buying an additional 52,041 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

