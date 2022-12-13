Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives $24.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SSYS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. William Blair upgraded Stratasys from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Stratasys to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Stratasys by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,690,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,911,000 after purchasing an additional 554,963 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 1,509.0% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 482,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after acquiring an additional 452,688 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after acquiring an additional 431,708 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,173,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,980,000 after acquiring an additional 408,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 628.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 471,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 406,812 shares in the last quarter.

Stratasys Price Performance

About Stratasys

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.55. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $711.15 million, a P/E ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

