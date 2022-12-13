Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.45

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.45 and last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 3404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSYS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. William Blair upgraded shares of Stratasys from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Stratasys to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

The stock has a market cap of $713.98 million, a P/E ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 6.6% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 22.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

