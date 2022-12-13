Strike Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.77 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Strike token can currently be purchased for about $11.49 or 0.00064681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a market capitalization of $40.02 million and $4.77 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Strike Token Profile

Strike’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,482,603 tokens. The official website for Strike is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

