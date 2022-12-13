Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down to $5.52

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.52, but opened at $5.32. Studio City International shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($2.79) million during the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 286.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Studio City International Holdings Limited ( NYSE:MSC Get Rating ) by 90.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,279,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,936,918 shares during the quarter. Studio City International comprises approximately 8.6% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned about 26.44% of Studio City International worth $170,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

