Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down to $5.52

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.52, but opened at $5.32. Studio City International shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.
Studio City International Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.78.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($2.79) million during the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 286.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%.
Institutional Trading of Studio City International
About Studio City International
Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.
