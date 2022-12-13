Suku (SUKU) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $584,878.06

Suku (SUKU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 13th. Suku has a total market cap of $9.05 million and approximately $584,878.06 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Suku has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Suku token can now be purchased for $0.0507 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Suku Profile

Suku was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku.

Suku Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

