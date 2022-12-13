Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the November 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.5 days.
Sulzer Stock Performance
SULZF stock opened at $79.91 on Tuesday. Sulzer has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $108.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.10.
About Sulzer
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sulzer (SULZF)
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
Receive News & Ratings for Sulzer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sulzer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.