Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the November 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.5 days.

Sulzer Stock Performance

SULZF stock opened at $79.91 on Tuesday. Sulzer has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $108.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.10.

About Sulzer

Sulzer Ltd provides fluid engineering services. The company operates through Flow Equipment, Services, Chemtech, and Others segments. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; cartridges, mixers, dispensers, and accessories; process solutions, which include the initial concept and pilot testing; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; and control and monitoring equipment.

