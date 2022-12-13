Sunflower Bank N.A. Cuts Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Sunflower Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,470 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.11. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $53.93.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
