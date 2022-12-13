Sunflower Bank N.A. Cuts Position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lessened its stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. owned 0.30% of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RXI. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2,828.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,446,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RXI opened at $133.56 on Tuesday. iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $116.68 and a 52 week high of $182.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.31.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

