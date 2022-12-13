Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $1.16 Million Stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Sunflower Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,715 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MXI. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 2,386.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MXI opened at $82.36 on Tuesday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $66.02 and a 52 week high of $95.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.92.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

