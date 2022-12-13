Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 13,391 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sunflower Bank N.A. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,391 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.4% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.1% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 41.9% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 158,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 46,761 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $108.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.50. The company has a market cap of $445.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

