Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 144 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sunflower Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,657 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth $41,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 50.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 48.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Up 4.2 %

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $368,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,484,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $368,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,484,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,322 shares of company stock valued at $30,145,590. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $138.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $138.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.95 and its 200 day moving average is $163.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $270.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.