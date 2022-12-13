Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 2,662 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.60.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $237.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $239.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

