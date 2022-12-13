Sunflower Bank N.A. Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sunflower Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,115 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.5% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,550,000. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 130,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 53,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $177.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.25. The firm has a market cap of $464.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,969 shares of company stock valued at $49,657,009. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

