Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Up 11%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 11% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.98 and last traded at $23.32. Approximately 29,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,267,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOVA shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $149.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.49 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth $38,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth $58,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth $66,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.