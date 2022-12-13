Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 283,600 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the November 15th total of 191,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 149.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SNPTF remained flat at $12.38 on Tuesday. Sunny Optical Technology has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.89.
Several analysts recently issued reports on SNPTF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.
