Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

SHO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an underweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.43.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.25. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 24.29% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $244.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.62%.

Institutional Trading of Sunstone Hotel Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16,200.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

