Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.86-$1.86 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.52 billion-$10.52 billion.
Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Down 0.8 %
STBFY opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90. Suntory Beverage & Food has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $20.65.
Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile
