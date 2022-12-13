Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.86-$1.86 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.52 billion-$10.52 billion.

Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Down 0.8 %

STBFY opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90. Suntory Beverage & Food has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $20.65.

Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited manufactures and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and foods in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, and food for specified health uses under various brands. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

