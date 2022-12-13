SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $274.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded SVB Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded SVB Financial Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $253.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $393.56.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $223.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $198.10 and a 12-month high of $752.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 26.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $122,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 64.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 147.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

