SVB Leerink Cuts Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Price Target to $22.00

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Design Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Design Therapeutics Stock Up 10.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DSGN opened at $8.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $483.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.36. Design Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.97.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Design Therapeutics

In related news, Director Rodney W. Lappe purchased 15,000 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,024 shares in the company, valued at $891,711.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Design Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,599,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,177,000 after buying an additional 59,189 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 26.8% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,773,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,368,000 after acquiring an additional 586,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 21.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after acquiring an additional 271,706 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 16.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after acquiring an additional 143,635 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 102.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,206,000 after acquiring an additional 459,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

About Design Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

Further Reading

