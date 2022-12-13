Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 15,792 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,792 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,279,571. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.95.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

