Symmetry Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $12,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFAV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.17. The stock had a trading volume of 430,497 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.19.

