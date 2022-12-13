Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 2,689 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,831 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $3.29 on Tuesday, hitting $124.50. The stock had a trading volume of 104,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,881,566. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $139.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.37.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,996 shares of company stock worth $4,489,834 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

